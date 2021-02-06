Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 416.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 58,990 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $595,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 51.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 722,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 246,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 770,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 116,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,333. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

