Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0395

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $8,287.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000210 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016554 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 215,876,852 coins and its circulating supply is 194,497,238 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

