Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.26% of Walker & Dunlop worth $93,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WD. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 4,660.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $697,870.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,236,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

