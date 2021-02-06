Waltonchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.19 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $33.18 million and $8.19 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.47 or 0.04231471 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022165 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

