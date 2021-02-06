Wanchain Price Reaches $0.49 (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $83.14 million and $5.28 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.00243678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $829.42 or 0.02056383 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

