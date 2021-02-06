Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Waste Management by 26.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 20.6% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 93,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.3% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,553. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.61.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

