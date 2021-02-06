Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.41% of Waste Management worth $204,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.61.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

