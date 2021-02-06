Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,568 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 2.3% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Waste Management by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,762 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,566,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 512,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Waste Management by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,338,000 after acquiring an additional 376,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3,545.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,228,000 after acquiring an additional 362,906 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,553. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

