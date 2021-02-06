Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Waters by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 30.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Waters by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Waters by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAT stock opened at $283.48 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.76.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.