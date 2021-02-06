Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 30.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Waters by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Waters by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $283.48 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.76.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

