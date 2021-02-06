wave edu coin (WEC) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 74.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One wave edu coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $55,018.09 and $34.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00182144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00063059 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00076123 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00231782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00047043 BTC.

About wave edu coin

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

wave edu coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

