Waves Enterprise Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $46.87 million and $209,599.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00189361 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00064036 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00078283 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00227988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00046912 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,945,961 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

