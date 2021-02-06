Waves Price Reaches $8.07 on Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $841.51 million and approximately $169.34 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.07 or 0.00020249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004074 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,263,228 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

