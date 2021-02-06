WAX (WAXP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.55 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $67.78 million and $8.55 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001738 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00040094 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,728,168,467 coins and its circulating supply is 1,506,739,073 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.