WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,860,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $315.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.82. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $332.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $383,260.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

