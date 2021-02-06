Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,215.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,188.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

