Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) Trading Up 2.2%

Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.87 and last traded at $89.98. Approximately 50,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 86,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF stock. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 3.62% of Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.