Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Weis Markets has raised its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $53.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $59.39.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.