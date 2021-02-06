Well Done LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Well Done LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19.

