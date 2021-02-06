Well Done LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.9% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

ACWV opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.07. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

