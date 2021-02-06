Well Done LLC Buys 3,240 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $20,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $67.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45.

