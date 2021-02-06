Well Done LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $58.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.