Well Done LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,482,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5,998.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CZA opened at $78.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $79.74.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

