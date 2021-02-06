Well Done LLC Has $20.20 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 113,458 shares during the period. Gentex comprises approximately 5.0% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Well Done LLC owned 0.24% of Gentex worth $20,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gentex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,986 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gentex by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Gentex by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 81,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Gentex stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.