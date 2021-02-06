Well Done LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Well Done LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,974 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Well Done LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $51.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26.

