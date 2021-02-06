Well Done LLC Raises Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $405.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.09. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $167.79 and a 1-year high of $426.25.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

