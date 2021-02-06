Well Done LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,354,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after buying an additional 659,638 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,723,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,061,000 after buying an additional 348,531 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 142.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 516,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 303,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,887,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

