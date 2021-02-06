Well Done LLC Raises Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 71,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $148.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.94. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

