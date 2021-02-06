Well Done LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 3.6% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $93.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.74. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

