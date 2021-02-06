Well Done LLC Sells 12,568 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Well Done LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,568 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $37,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after buying an additional 254,107 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $118.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53.

