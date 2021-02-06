Well Done LLC Sells 14,795 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $26,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,016,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,447,000.

Shares of MTUM opened at $174.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.32. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

