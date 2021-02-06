Well Done LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $122.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day moving average of $111.60. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

