Well Done LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $41.36 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

