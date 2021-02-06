Well Done LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Well Done LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,135 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.7% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Well Done LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,833.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 251,330 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,151,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 110.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 404,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after buying an additional 211,769 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 712.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 85,655 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after buying an additional 79,563 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV opened at $49.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.