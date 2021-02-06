Well Done LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $247.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

