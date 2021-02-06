Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,134 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Welltower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 223,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,213,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,253.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 81,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 75,538 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

