Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,213. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41. Welltower has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Welltower by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.