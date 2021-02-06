WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.90.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in WesBanco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in WesBanco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in WesBanco by 6.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $31.08 on Friday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. WesBanco’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

