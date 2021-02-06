West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 289.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,907,816,000 after buying an additional 267,185 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,248,000 after buying an additional 172,414 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,273,000 after buying an additional 162,003 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,407,000 after buying an additional 87,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,526,000 after buying an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $291.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.18. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

