Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.13

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and traded as high as $14.35. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 17,811 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 312,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 34,199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

