Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.13

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and traded as high as $14.35. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 17,811 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WEA)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.