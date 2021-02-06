Westhaven Gold Corp. (WHN.V) (CVE:WHN) Trading Down 2.8%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (WHN.V) (CVE:WHN) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 61,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 147,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of C$70.81 million and a P/E ratio of -40.59.

About Westhaven Gold Corp. (WHN.V) (CVE:WHN)

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,600 hectares located in British Columbia.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Corp. (WHN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold Corp. (WHN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.