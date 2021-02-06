WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,258.21

WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,258.21 and traded as high as $1,694.00. WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) shares last traded at $1,673.00, with a volume of 456,623 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on SMWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,763.83 ($23.04).

Get WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,575.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,258.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40.

In related news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,531 ($20.00), for a total value of £9,660.61 ($12,621.65).

About WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.