Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 160.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,835 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $193.57 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $214.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

