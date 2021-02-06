WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Hits $138.98 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $138.98 million and $778,814.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00020580 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003994 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

