WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.16 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $142.84 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001417 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00020035 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009639 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003944 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

