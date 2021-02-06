Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

About Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF)

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

