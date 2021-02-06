Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 8,365 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.2% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $57,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 39,636 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 893,821 shares of company stock valued at $154,601,342. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

NYSE DIS opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

