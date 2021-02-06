Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $73,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,943,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,486,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,547,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,016,000 after buying an additional 350,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

