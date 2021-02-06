Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.59

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $7.05. Wienerberger shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 3,919 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wienerberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.