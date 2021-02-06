Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce $107.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.82 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $129.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $401.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.10 million to $408.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $448.83 million, with estimates ranging from $445.25 million to $452.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $104.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.40 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $637.75 million, a P/E ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 521.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 76.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 239.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

